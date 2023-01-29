Latest On Packers & Aaron Rodgers

According to Adam Schefter, league sources are convinced that the Packers would prefer to move on from QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and that Rodgers is aware of that sentiment.

The veteran quarterback has been pretty open in interviews the past couple of weeks that a trade, as Schefter put it a week ago, is a real possibility this offseason.

However, the Packers brass, including GM Brian Gutekunst and HC Matt LaFleur, have been consistent in stating their desire to have Rodgers back, so the disconnect here is interesting.

One way or another, the Packers will need to make some changes this offseason as they enter the offseason projected to be over the cap and without the space to retool a roster that missed the playoffs in 2022. Schefter and Rodgers have both noted some of his closest friends on the team are either pending free agents or potential cap cuts.

Rodgers has said he’d like for as many of those guys to return as possible. He has also said he doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild and that any trade talk is conjecture until he decides whether or not he’s playing in 2023.

Schefter notes Rodgers’ contract has flexibility for the Packers to carry him all offseason to try and find a trade partner. Rodgers’ replacement, former first-round QB Jordan Love, is also already on the roster and has been for three years.

Green Bay would definitely have a market if they wanted to trade Rodgers, with the Jets among the teams that would look into a deal.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Packers and Rodgers as the news is available.