Latest On Patriots CB J.C. Jackson

According to Mike Giardi, the Patriots’ offer to CB J.C. Jackson during the 2021 season was essentially a “non-starter” and a “hometown discount” type of contract.

Giardi, citing sources, reports that Jackson would ideally like a long-term deal instead of the franchise tag despite being willing to play under the tag, which would cost an estimated $17.5 million for 2022.

Giardi expects Jackson to receive a big contract on the open market and thinks that the cornerback would like to be paid in the “top-five” range at the position, which would cost them at least $17.45 million per year.

In the end, Giardi is unsure whether New England would be willing to commit such a large contract to Jackson, nor would the cornerback meet somewhere in the middle on a contract.

Jackson, 26, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year contract worth $3.384 million.

Jackson is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in all 17 games and recorded 58 total tackles, two tackles for loss, eight interceptions, one fumble recovery, 23 pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.