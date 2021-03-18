Latest On Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

According to Jeff Howe, the Patriots are not actively shopping CB Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore came up as a potential trade candidate before this year’s deadline, but the Patriots ultimately held on to him. His name has emerged in trade rumors again this offseason

Howe says he’s not sure how negotiations are going, given Gilmore is set to make just $7 million in 2021 and would like to be closer to the $14 million his deal averaged at first.

But he adds the fact that New England isn’t shopping Gilmore is a positive indication that the two sides think they can get something done.

Gilmore, 30, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stands to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021.

In 2020, Gilmore appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

