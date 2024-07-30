Latest On Patriots LB Matt Judon

According to Mike Reiss, Patriots LB Matt Judon was not seen at practice on Tuesday, as he continues to protest over his contract status.

Per Reiss, Judon was not in pads on Monday but was instead wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants, sitting on top of a trash barrel. After being approached by HC Jerod Mayo and having a conversation with him, Judon then spoke to Mayo and left the field.

Judon then talked with executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh, in what Reiss described as a passionate conversation.

Reiss said other Patriots players hadn’t seen Judon in the building on Tuesday, but it’s not clear if Judon is holding out or if he was sent home by the team.

This marks a clear shift in tenor for things between the Patriots and Judon. The veteran had previously said he didn’t plan to kick up as much fuss as he did last summer in search of a new deal.

According to Henry McKenna, the Patriots recently offered OLB Matt Judon a contract extension. However, McKenna added the offer was not what Judon had in mind and does not characterize the two sides as close to a deal.

Judon is entering the final year of his contract and is slated to make a base salary of just $6.5 million after having money from this year moved up in a contract compromise last year.

He missed most of last season with a torn biceps but has outplayed his contract dramatically when he’s been on the field. He believes the team should have no issues addressing his contract given the amount of cap space they currently have.

New England has rewarded a lot of its players with extensions this offseason so it feels like there’s still a good chance they work something out with Judon before the start of the season.

Judon, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2023, Judon appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 13 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, and one safety.

We’ll have more on the Patriots and Judon as the news is available.