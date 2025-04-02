According to Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian, the Patriots have received multiple trade inquiries for QB Joe Milton.

This confirms previous reports this offseason, including that the Cowboys were one of the teams to show interest in acquiring Milton.

The two note a source close to Milton indicated his preference would be to land with a team where he has a chance to compete for a starting job.

However, Mike Reiss reports the Patriots have not received sufficient interest to consider trading Milton for the moment.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel discussed Milton at the owners meetings this past week.

“Yeah, I think Joe’s did everything that they asked him to do last year. Sounds like in conversations that he worked extremely hard, and that’s tough when you’re a quarterback,” Vrabel said. “Everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to be the starter, everybody and that’s great to have that attitude. And he was ready for his opportunity there late in the season, which I commend him on, just like I would any player that sat there and went through a long season, a difficult season, and then got the opportunity, went out, won a football game, played well, helped his team win.

“And then where that leads to, we’ll see as the draft approaches, or where Joe is on April 7 to start our offseason program. But you have to give Joe credit for being ready to go, going from the third quarterback to being able to win that football game and stay ready and stay hungry.”

Milton is a promising young quarterback who has impressive physical talents and impressed New England with his work behind the scenes and in the last week of the regular season.

He could fetch a mid-round pick in any trade discussions, which would be an upgrade over the late-rounder New England used to acquire him.

We took a look at potential landing spots for Milton and what a deal could look like for the Patriots back in March.

Milton, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft by the Patriots. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,203,316 million rookie contract that includes $183,316 guaranteed.

Throughout his six-year career between Michigan and Tennessee, Milton appeared in 43 games and completed 400 of 649 passes (61.6%) for 5,353 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 174 times for 661 yards and an additional 12 touchdowns.

In 2024, Milton appeared in one game and completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 241 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, adding 10 carries for 16 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Milton as the news is available.