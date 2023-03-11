Latest On Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade To Jets

On Saturday, Connor Hughes of the Athletic reported that “everything that needs to be done is essentially done in regards to a trade” between the Packers and Jets involving QB Aaron Rodgers.

Hughes added that the two parties “have worked out what needs to be worked out” and it simply comes down to what Rodgers ultimately wants to do.

However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers and Jets do not have the framework of a Rodgers trade in place. Should Rodgers decide that he wants to play for the Jets, Pelissero explains that the two teams will “hammer out a deal” at that point.

It would be surprising if the Jets and Packers didn’t have a basic understanding regarding what it would take to finalize a trade for Rodgers, given that the Jets were given permission to meet with him last week.

Even so, it sounds like nothing is finalized at this point and the wait continues for Rodgers ultimately decide if he wants to play another season and whether that will be in Green Bay or New York.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy made some surprising comments on Friday and implied that their preference is to move forward with Jordan Love.

“Yeah, I mean unless, if things don’t work out the way we want them, yeah, we would. He is obviously a great player,” Murphy said.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.