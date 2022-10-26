Latest On Potential Chase Claypool Trade

Jordan Schultz is reporting that Steelers WR Chase Claypool has been the target for multiple teams looking to upgrade at receiver before the trade deadline.

However, a GM tells Schultz that it’s going to take a strong offer to get him from the Steelers.

“They’re not going to trade him just for the sake of it. He’s a talented guy. They’d have to get back something pretty sweet,” the GM tells Schultz.

Last we heard regarding Claypool, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Claypool is not expected to be traded before the upcoming deadline, despite his name surfacing in trade rumors.

Rapoport did add that this is barring a shift in the Steelers’ thinking regarding Claypool or a team stepping up with a big offer.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tossed out the Packers as a potential landing spot for Claypool, who many inside the league thought was available late in the preseason, even though Pittsburgh’s asking price was high.

Claypool, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make base salaries of $1.2 million and $1.5 million over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2022, Claypool has appeared in six games for the Steelers and caught 23 passes for 225 yards receiving and one touchdown to go along with eight rushes for 55 yards receiving.