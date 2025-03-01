Latest On Potential Cooper Kupp Trade

Ian Rapoport reports that the Rams and WR Cooper Kupp continue to make it clear that the veteran is available to be traded and notes that while there will be a market for Kupp, it remains to be seen if a team will take on his full salary.

If there are no takers, the Rams could wind up simply cutting Kupp and moving on. Kupp’s contract is an issue for teams, as he’s due $20 million in 2025, with $15 million of this guaranteed.

The Rams will very likely need to eat a portion of this to facilitate a trade, but it seems like they will be open to doing so.

Several teams have been mentioned as potential suitors for Kupp, including the Patriots, Steelers, Lions, Commanders, and Chiefs.

NFLTR’s Tony Camino offered up five potential trade spots for Kupp, which includes some of the teams above.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Kupp as the news is available.