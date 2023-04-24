Latest On Potential Dalvin Cook Trade

Albert Breer of SI.com writes that Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is a name watch as a potential trade target this weekend.

Breer explains that the Vikings have been open with Cook about the situation and are still “receptive to the idea of bringing him back.” However, Breer says it won’t be at his current salary of $11 million.

As of now, the Vikings have yet to shop Cook around the league in trade talks, but should Minnesota select a running back in the first three rounds, Breer is willing to bet they would be willing to trade the veteran on Day Three of the draft.

The Vikings re-signed RB Alexander Mattison to a two-year, $7 million deal this offseason, which has led to questions about Cook’s future with the team.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah kind of danced around the question of Cook’s status a few weeks ago and whether Mattison’s signing impacts him.

“You know, I think that’s — I think in theory they could exist, of course,” Adofo-Mensah said via Pro Football Talk. “Different style of backs. Again, we talk about the systems we’re trying to play. Together, they’re different style of backs. They could fit complementary together, for sure.”

The Dolphins have come up as a potential option for Cook should he be released outright.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook is due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Cook as the news is available.