Latest On Potential Jalen Ramsey Trade

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports spoke with one league source who said that the Dolphins’ recent decision to go public about their willingness to trade CB Jalen Ramsey was an attempt to “gin up a market” for the veteran cornerback when there isn’t one right now.

According to Jones, the Dolphins made their interest in trading Ramsey known as early as the Scouting Combine back in February.

Jones mentions that the Falcons and Raiders “should have some level of interest if the price is right.”

However, sources have told Jones that teams are concerned about Ramsey’s 2025 salary.

Jones believes the Dolphins will likely need to pay down some of Ramsey’s salary to facilitate the trade. Otherwise, a post-June 1 trade could be in play as the Dolphins would be able to split his salary between this year and next.

Ramsey is due $25.1 million fully guaranteed this season, with the Dolphins already paying a $4 million roster bonus, meaning his new team would owe him $21.1 million.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

