Latest On Potential Trade Market For Nyheim Hines

ESPN’s Stephen Holder and the Athletic’s Zak Keefer both are hearing there’s a lot of momentum toward a potential trade involving Colts RB Nyheim Hines before the deadline today.

Keefer says at this point he would say it’s a matter of when, not if, the Colts trade Hines.

PFF’s Doug Kyed says two top teams are showing interest in Hines right now. He adds the Eagles have shown interest in Hines in the past and HC Nick Sirianni overlapped for a few seasons in Indianapolis with Hines.

Other teams that have been heavily interested in running back help leading up to the deadline include the Bills and Rams, per Kyed.

Hines, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before agreeing to a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Colts in 2021.

He’s set to make base salaries of $4.45 million and $5.1 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Hines has appeared in seven games for the Colts and rushed for 36 yards on 18 carries (2.0 YPC) to go along with 25 receptions for 188 yards receiving and one touchdown.

