Latest On Saints & Potential Derek Carr Trade

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Tuesday evening that the Saints have received permission from the Raiders to meet with QB Derek Carr. ahead of the February 15 date at which when his 2023 base salary and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary become fully guaranteed.

Carr is set to visit with the Saints on Wednesday and then depart New Orleans on Thursday.

According to Albert Breer, the Saints are the only team that has permission to talk to Carr at this time.

Vincent Bonsignore mentions that the Raiders and Saints have agreed to the potential trade compensation before this meeting. However, Breer explains that Carr’s current contract remains the issue.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that NFL teams that have inquired about a trade for Carr want to rework his contract, but they believe Carr likely won’t agree to this. Per Breer, the Saints and Carr have not agreed to contract terms, nor has Carr agreed to waive his no-trade clause.

As for the Raiders’ asking price, Fowler says it’s “modest.” An NFL source tells Fowler that the Raiders would probably trade Carr for a third-round pick at this point.

Fowler adds that the Saints are believed to be the only team engaged to the extent of a visit as of now.

At the Pro Bowl Games, Carr said that he has “no intention” of extending the February 15 trigger date when his 2023 base salary and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary become fully guaranteed.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

In 2022, Carr appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards.

We’ll have more regarding Carr as the news is available.