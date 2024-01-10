Latest On Situation Between Giants & Wink Martindale

Despite reports that Giants DC Wink Martindale had resigned from his post on Monday, Mike Garafolo and others are reporting New York has not officially received Martindale’s letter of resignation.

Garafolo says the Giants have not begun the search process for a new defensive coordinator because Martindale is still under contract, and until/unless he resigns that’s what the organization wants.

It’s a messy situation. Paul Schwartz writes that if Martindale resigns, the Giants can block him from taking another defensive coordinator post if they object to the team. If they fired him, Martindale would be free to go wherever — including a division rival like the Eagles — and would likely receive the $3 million he’s still owed in 2024.

According to Schwartz, Martindale and Giants HC Brian Daboll met on Monday and Daboll informed him he would be firing OLB coach Drew Wilkins and defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins, two of Martindale’s closest confidantes on the staff. Schwartz says Martindale cussed out Daboll, said his piece, walked out and slammed the door.

He was later spotted at the Newark airport flying home to Sarasota, Florida.

Schwartz says Daboll felt he had to fire the Wilkins brothers because they along with Martindale were creating their own “fiefdom” on the coaching staff, bypassing Daboll to make decisions.

There was also friction because Martindale was immensely popular with the players and while his side of the ball wasn’t always playing great, they did outperform the offense.

Schwartz adds things got worse after a report about friction between him and Martindale got out, with Daboll confronting Martindale twice about the leak and walking into a defensive staff meeting and saying anyone with a problem with him should speak up (no one took him up on it).

Since Monday, the two sides have been locked in a standoff as they try to navigate the divorce. Dan Duggan writes things should be resolved sooner rather than later, as neither side benefits from things being dragged out further and the bottom line is neither side wants Martindale to be the DC in 2024.

Martindale, 60, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranked No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on Martindale as the news is available.