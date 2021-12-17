Latest On Texans QB Deshaun Watson

According to Adam Winkler of ABC13, the FBI has issued three search warrants to access Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s social media accounts, including Instagram and Cashapp, in relation to his sexual misconduct allegations given the quarterback typically found massage therapists on social media.

Winkler notes that a judge signed the warrants to access Watson’s accounts back on October 19.

Regarding their search into Watson’s Cashapp, the warrant allows investigators to seize information, including transaction recipients, account holder records, IP addresses, description of transactions, and the location of all devices involved from September 1, 2019, through January 1, 2021.

Winkler adds that investigators want to access deleted information from Instagram after one lawsuit from March 2021 accused Watson of deleting messages on the social media platform.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that the search warrants weren’t needed, as Watson had made it clear that he would voluntarily provide the authorities with any information they need in order to properly investigate the situation.

In a separate report, Florio mentions that 18 of the 22 plaintiffs suing Watson for sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions were ready to settle with him in late October. However, the four holdouts prevented a deal from being reached.

Had all 22 settled, Florio says Watson would have been traded to the Dolphins before the deadline. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reportedly wanted Watson to settle all of the cases in order to reach a deal with the Dolphins.

Florio adds that the Panthers would have traded for Watson without a civil settlement, but Watson decided not to waive his no-trade clause.

Florio notes that the financial ramifications increase significantly next year as Watson’s salary increases from $10.54 million guaranteed to $35 million guaranteed.

We’ll have more regarding Watson as the news is available.