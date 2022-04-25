Latest On Titans & WR A.J. Brown

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Titans have given zero impression that they are willing to trade WR A.J. Brown.

Wolfe adds Titans GM Jon Robinson‘s goal is to give Brown a long-term deal, potentially later this summer. He points out they’re set to get more cap space after June 1, which could help a deal come together.

Brown’s status has come into question given the exploding wide receiver market and the number of high-profile trade situations at the position. However, it doesn’t seem like Brown’s future with Tennessee is in as much question.

Robinson has said he doesn’t “foresee” them trading Brown.

Brown, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract including a $2,130,812 signing bonus.

Brown is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Titans and caught 63 passes for 869 yards receiving and five touchdowns to go along with 10 yards rushing.

We’ll have more on the Titans and Brown as the news is available.