Leonard Floyd Free Agent Fits: Panthers, Chargers, Ravens

Leonard Floyd remains one of the best available free agents and, arguably, the best pass rusher at this point in the offseason.

Floyd isn’t an elite player, but he could help a number of teams as a pass rusher, even if it’s part of a rotation.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Floyd to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Floyd, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $15.7 million contract when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option worth $13.22 million for the 2020 season.

However, Chicago released Floyd before the option became guaranteed at the start of the 2020 league year. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Rams.

The Rams and Floyd later agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension in 2021. However, the Rams released him this offseason.

In 2022, Floyd appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 59 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, nine sacks and one fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 56 edge defender out of 120 qualifying players.

Los Angeles Chargers

Don’t rule out the Chargers, as HC Brandon Staley is a massive fan of Floyd and was a big part in him coming over to the Rams after starting his career with the Bears. But Floyd would be a backup behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in Los Angeles, even in a rotational role. He should have better opportunities elsewhere.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina needs a starting edge rusher across from Brian Burns and they also have a connection to Floyd with new DC Ejiro Evero, who was on the Rams’ coaching staff up until this past year. They still have a good amount of cap space to work with as well.

Floyd has had at least nine sacks for three straight seasons and is an overall sturdy and reliable player. He turns 31 in September, and while he should still have a fair amount left in the tank, he won’t break the bank for Carolina either.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are another team that still needs to augment their pass rush after losing some veteran players. Assuming they get some cap flexibility at some point this offseason and Floyd is still available, he’d fit exactly what they’re looking for at edge rusher.

He’s an all-around player who is physical against the run and the pass and would be able to hold up on the edge. Baltimore tends to get pressure more with blitzing instead of rushing four as well, so it’s important for edge rushers in their system to be well-rounded. Floyd checks that box.