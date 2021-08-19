Lions Activate DT Nick Williams From COVID-19 List, Waive TE Hunter Thedford

The Lions announced they have activated DT Nick Williams from the COVID-19 list.

In a corresponding move, Detroit waived TE Hunter Thedford.

#Lions have activated DT Nick Williams from Reserve/COVID-19 and waived TE Hunter Thedford. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 19, 2021

Williams, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2013. He spent over three years with the Chiefs and had a brief stint with the Dolphins before signing on with the Bears in 2018.

Chicago elected to cut Williams loose coming out of the preseason before re-signing him soon after. After playing out his deal with Chicago, Williams signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Lions in 2020.

Williams agreed to a pay cut this offseason.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 23 tackles, one sack, and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 66 interior defensive lineman out of 125 qualifying players.