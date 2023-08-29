Lions Activating CB Emmanuel Moseley From PUP List

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions are activating CB Emmanuel Moseley off the Physically Unable to Perform List on Tuesday.

Moseley is coming off of a torn ACL that he suffered in October.

Moseley, 27, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The 49ers re-signed Moseley to their practice squad after he cleared waivers a day later. The team promoted him to their active roster later in the season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal/

Moseley later agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million with the 49ers. The Lions added him on a one-year, $6 million contract this past March.

In 2022, Moseley appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 21 total tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown and five pass deflections.