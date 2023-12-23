Lions Activating K Michael Badgley & TE Anthony Firkser From PS

The Lions announced the elevation of K Michael Badgley and TE Anthony Firkser for Week 16.

Badgley, 28, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker. Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

From there, he played for the Titans, Colts, and Bears before joining the Lions last October. Detroit re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2023 season but released him in July and he caught on with the Commanders.

Washington released Badgley and he had a brief stint with the Titans before being cut yet again and joining the Lions.

In 2023, Badgley has appeared in one game for the Lions making all six of his extra-point attempts.