Lions Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

Here’s the full coaching roster:
- Dan Campbell – Head Coach
- Scottie Montgomery – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs
- Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator
- Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator
- Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator
- J.T. Barrett – Assistant Quarterbacks
- Wayne Blair – Defensive Quality Control
- Dre Bly – Cornerbacks
- Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks
- David Corrao – Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers
- Cameron Davis – Assistant Defensive Line
- Brian Duker – Defensive Backs
- Tanner Engstrand – Passing Game Coordinator
- John Fox – Senior Defensive Assistant
- Hank Fraley – Offensive Line
- Shaun Dion Hamilton – Assistant Linebackers
- Steve Heiden – Tight Ends
- Jim Hostler – Senior Offensive Assistant
- Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams
- Steve Oliver – Assistant Offensive Line
- Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers
- Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers
- John Scott Jr. – Defensive Line
- Kelvin Sheppard – Linebackers
- Dre Thompson – WCF Minority Coaching Assistant/Defensive Quality Control
- Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance
- Jill Costanza – Director of Sports Science
- Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning
- Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning
Johnson drew interest for multiple head coaching jobs this offseason before agreeing to return to the Lions on a new deal.
Johnson, 36, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.
The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.
Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.
In 2022, the Lions offense ranked No. 4 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 8 in passing yards and No. 11 in rushing yards.
