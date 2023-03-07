Lions Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

Here’s the full coaching roster:

Dan Campbell – Head Coach

Scottie Montgomery – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator

Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator

Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator

J.T. Barrett – Assistant Quarterbacks

Wayne Blair – Defensive Quality Control

Dre Bly – Cornerbacks

Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks

David Corrao – Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers

Cameron Davis – Assistant Defensive Line

Brian Duker – Defensive Backs

Tanner Engstrand – Passing Game Coordinator

John Fox – Senior Defensive Assistant

Hank Fraley – Offensive Line

Shaun Dion Hamilton – Assistant Linebackers

Steve Heiden – Tight Ends

Jim Hostler – Senior Offensive Assistant

Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams

Steve Oliver – Assistant Offensive Line

Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers

Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers

John Scott Jr. – Defensive Line

Kelvin Sheppard – Linebackers

Dre Thompson – WCF Minority Coaching Assistant/Defensive Quality Control

Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance

Jill Costanza – Director of Sports Science

Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning

Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Johnson drew interest for multiple head coaching jobs this offseason before agreeing to return to the Lions on a new deal.

Johnson, 36, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Lions offense ranked No. 4 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 8 in passing yards and No. 11 in rushing yards.