Lions Announce Eight Roster Moves For Week 6

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 6 game.

The full list includes:

Maulet, 32, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Saints waived Maulet at the start of the 2018 season and he was later claimed by the Colts. Maulet would return to the Saints’ practice squad before signing a futures contract with the Jets.

The Jets declined to tender Maulet, a restricted free agent but re-signed him to a one-year deal. From there, he had stints with the Steelers, Ravens and Texans before recently joining the Lions.

In 2024, Maulet appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded five tackles.