Lions Announce Four Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they claimed CB Saivion Smith off waivers from the 49ers, signed CB Shakur Brown and CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad, and put CB Nickell Robey-Coleman on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

The Lions practice squad now includes:

Smith, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he eventually signed on with the Cowboys last year. Dallas waived him in May and he was claimed by the Seahawks before being waived.

The Broncos signed him last month but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed him to the practice squad. Denver cut him loose last month. He then caught on with the 49ers before they waived him earlier this week.

In 2020, Smith appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles.