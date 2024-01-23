Lions Announce Four Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they’ve made four roster moves ahead of the NFC Championship game.

The full list of moves includes:

Lions signed OL Matt Farniok and RB Jake Funk to their practice squad.

and RB to their practice squad. Lions placed RB Jermar Jefferson on the practice squad injured list.

on the practice squad injured list. Lions released LB Raymond Johnson from their practice squad.

Funk, 24, was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Maryland by the Rams. He signed a four-year, $3,588,228 contract that included a $108,228 signing bonus.

The Rams opted to waive Funk in the second year of that deal and he later signed on to the Saints’ practice squad. He was cut by New Orleans and landed with the Colts to finish out the season.

Funk was waived by the Colts coming out of the preseason and he later had a brief stint with the Ravens.

In 2023, Funk has appeared in four games for the Colts and rushed four times for 15 yards and caught one pass for 12 yards.