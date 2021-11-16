Lions Announce Four Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced four roster moves on Tuesday including three kicker moves.

The full list includes:

Lions signed K Riley Patterson off of the Patriots’ practice squad.

off of the Patriots’ practice squad. Lions waived WR Geronimo Allison .

. Lions signed K Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Lions released K Ryan Santoso from their practice squad.

Allison, 27, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually promoted to their active roster after Green Bay sustained some injuries at receiver.

Allison re-signed with Green Bay as a restricted free agent in 2019 before departing for a one-year contract with the Lions. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was later brought back to the Lions practice squad in 2021.

Detroit promoted him to their active roster a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Allison has appeared in three games for the Lions, but has yet to catch a pass.