Lions Announce Three Moves Including Activating WR DJ Chark

The Detroit Lions announced three roster moves for their Week 11 matchup with the Giants.

The full list includes:

Lions activated WR DJ Chark from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Lions waived S JuJu Hughes .

. Lions elevated WR Stanley Berryhill to their active roster.

Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Chark has appeared in three games for the Lions and caught seven passes for 98 yards receiving and one touchdown.