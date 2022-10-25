Lions Announce Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed S C.J. Moore to their active roster off the Texans’ practice squad.

#Lions announce roster moves: Signed S C.J. Moore to the Active Roster from Houston's Practice Squad Released DL Bruce Hector from the Practice Squad Signed S J.R. Reed to the Practice Squad — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 25, 2022

Detroit also released DT Bruce Hector and signed S J.R. Reed to the practice squad.

Moore, 26, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions and made the 53-man roster as a rookie.

The Lions re-signed Moore to a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with $800,000 guaranteed this past March. However, he was cut with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason and later signed with the Texans practice squad.

In 2021, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 19 total tackles, one interception and one pass deflection.