Lions CB Mark Gilbert Signing ERFA Tender

Lions CB Mark Gilbert signed his exclusive rights free agents contract with Detroit on Saturday.

Gilbert, 24, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

During his four-year college career at Duke, Gilbert recorded 65 total tackles, seven interceptions, and 17 pass defenses in 23 career games.

In 2021, Gilbert played eight games for the Lions and recorded three tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.