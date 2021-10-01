Lions Claim DL Eric Banks Off Waivers From Chargers

The Detroit Lions officially claimed DL Eric Banks off of waivers from the Chargers on Friday, according to Field Yates.

Banks, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Texas-San Antonio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams, but was waived during the season and later added to their practice squad.

The Rams brought Banks back on a futures contract this past January before waiving him coming out of the preseason. The Chargers later claimed him off of waivers before before cutting him loose yesterday.

In 2021, Banks has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded one tackle.