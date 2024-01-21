Lions COO Mike Disner Withdrew From Panthers GM Search

According to Tom Pelissero, Lions COO Mike Disner withdrew his name from the Panthers’ search for a new GM.

Carolina conducted a second round of interviews with candidates. It’s not known if Disner was asked to be in that second round or pulled his name out before, but either way, he’s staying in Detroit.

Disner, 39, got his start in the NFL as an intern with the Patriots in 2005 and was hired as a scouting assistant in 2007. He worked for four years in the NFL for the management council, which deals with the salary cap, then joined the Cardinals as their director of football administration.

He joined the Lions in 2019 as the VP of football administration and was promoted to COO in 2022.

We’ll have more on the Panthers’ GM search as the news is available.