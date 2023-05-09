Lions Cut Three Players

The Detroit Lions announced they have cut three players, including WR Stanley Berryhill, CB Mac McCain and DL Demetrius Taylor.

#Lions have waived WR Stanley Berryhill, CB Mac McCain and DL Demetrius Taylor. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 9, 2023

Berryhill was suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, one of a few Lions players who received suspensions.

Two have already been cut and Berryhill is the third.

McCain, 24, originally signed with the Broncos on a three-year $2.4 million deal as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T following the 2021 NFL Draft.

McCain ended up on the Broncos practice squad to start the season, but the Eagles signed him to their active roster shortly after. He bounced around between the Eagles and the Broncos all season, being claimed off waivers by each team once.

He finished out the season on the Eagles practice squad and signed a futures deal with them for 2022. He was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Eagles’ practice squad in September of last year, but was cut loose in November. He signed a futures deal with the Lions in February.

In 2021, McCain appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded three total tackles.