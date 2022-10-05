Lions Designate CB Jerry Jacobs & DE Josh Paschal To Return

According to Dave Birkett, both CB Jerry Jacobs and second-round DE Josh Paschal will return to practice today for the Lions.
Paschal, 22, was a First-team All-SEC selection in 2021 after being a medical redshirt as a freshman after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma on his left foot. The Lions used the No. 46 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year $7,735,648 rookie contract with the Lions that includes a $2,805,926 signing bonus.
During his five-year career at Kentucky, Paschal appeared in 45 games for the Wildcats and recorded 72 total tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.
