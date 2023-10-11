Lions Designate CB Khalil Dorsey To Return From IR

The Lions announced on Wednesday that they are designating CB Khalil Dorsey to return from injured reserve.
Dorsey, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Arizona back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Ravens.
However, Baltimore waived Dorsey coming out of training camp and he was on and off of their practice squad before catching on with the Giants. New York waived him coming out of the preseason and he later caught on with the Lions.
In 2023, Dorsey has appeared in one game for the Lions and recorded three tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!