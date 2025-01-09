Lions Designated CB Ennis Rakestraw To Return From Injured Reserve

The Detroit Lions have officially designated rookie CB Ennis Rakestraw to return from injured reserve.
Rakestraw Jr, 22, was a three-year starter at Missouri and the No. 61 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year, $6,484,746 rookie contract that includes a $1,536,180 signing bonus and will carry a $1,179,045 cap figure in 2024.
During his four-year college career at Missouri, Rakestraw Jr appeared in 36 games and recorded 106 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, a sack, three forced fumbles, an interception, and 24 pass defenses.
In 2024, Rakestraw has appeared in eight games for the Lions and collected four total tackles.
