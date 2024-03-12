Lions DL John Cominsky Agrees To Pay Cut

According to Justin Rogers, Lions DL John Cominsky has agreed to a pay cut to remain with the team for the 2024 season.

Cominksy was due a $5.1 million salary and accepted an overall reduction of $2.1 million, with his base salary dropping to $2.5 million along with his $500,000 signing bonus.

His 2024 cap hit will now drop from $6.3 million to $4.2 million.

Cominsky, 28, hails from Barberton, Ohio, and is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Charleston. He was wrapping up his four-year, $3 million rookie contract when he was let go by the Falcons and claimed by the Lions.

He then signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Lions when testing the free-agent market for the first time.

In 2023, Cominsky appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 36 tackles and two sacks.