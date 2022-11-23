Lions Elevate C Ross Pierschbacher & LB James Houston From PS

The Detroit Lions announced that they have elevated LB James Houston and C Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday’s game.

Pierschbacher, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Washington, but was waived coming out of training camp in 2020.

Washington re-signed Pierschbacher to their practice squad and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ roster late in the season. Philadelphia released him coming out of the preseason in 2021 and he landed with the Jets on the practice squad.

New York re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2022 season but ended up waiving him during final cuts. The Lions signed him to their practice squad in September.

For his career, Pierschbacher has appeared in eight games for the Eagles and Washington.