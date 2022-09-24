Lions Elevating OL Dan Skipper & LB Anthony Pittman

The Detroit Lions announced on Saturday that they are elevating OL Dan Skipper and LB Anthony Pittman for Week 3.

The #Lions have elevated the following players from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list: LB Anthony Pittman

T Dan Skipper — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 24, 2022

Skipper, 27, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2017. He spent just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad.

After a year in Detroit, Skipper had brief stints with the Broncos and Patriots before the Texans signed him to their active roster but waived him in 2019.

The Lions quickly claimed him but waived him after a week and re-signed him to their practice squad. He has been on and off of their roster ever since.

For his career, Skipper has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and Texans but hasn’t made any starts.