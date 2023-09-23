Lions Elevating OL Dan Skipper & S Brandon Joseph

The Lions announced on Saturday that they are elevating OL Dan Skipper & S Brandon Joseph to the active roster for Week 3.

#Lions have elevated S Brandon Joseph and OL Dan Skipper from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 23, 2023

Skipper, 28, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2017. He spent just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad.

After a year in Detroit, Skipper had brief stints with the Broncos and Patriots before the Texans signed him to their active roster but waived him in 2019.

The Lions quickly claimed him but waived him after a week and re-signed him to their practice squad. He recently had a brief stint with the Colts this offseason before returning to Detroit.

In 2022, Skipper appeared in 15 games for the Lions and made five starts for them.