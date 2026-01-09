Lions Expect To Have Trade Discussions Involving RB David Montgomery

Lions GM Brad Holmes told reporters on Thursday that they will at least consider the possibility of trading RB David Montgomery this offseason.

“Those are conversations that we’re going to have to have because got a lot of respect for that player,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He deserves to be in a situation where his skill set can be utilized. And so yeah, would love it for it to be here, but if it can’t be here, then you would have to just see what you can work out the best for him.”

Holmes did say that they would like to find a way to retain Montgomery if possible.

“Look, those are discussions that we’re going to have to have a lot more in-depth in terms of what is the best plan for him going forward,” Holmes said. “Is it somewhere else or whatever the case may be. But just really appreciate everything that he has done for us if it does end up going that way.

“I hope it doesn’t, because we love David Montgomery. He’s a good football player and wish we would have been able to get more utilization from him.” According to OverTheCap, trading Montgomery would free up $3,508,332 of cap space and create $4,862,501 of dead money.

Montgomery, 28, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million and was allowed to walk as a free agent by Chicago.

The Lions signed Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million deal last year before signing him to a two-year, $18.25 million extension.

In 2025, Montgomery appeared in 17 games for the Lions and rushed for 716 yards on 158 carries (4.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions for 192 yards.

