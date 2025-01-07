Lions HC Dan Campbell Expects RB David Montgomery To Be Ready For Divisional Round

According to Justin Rogers, Lions HC Dan Campbell expects RB David Montgomery to be ready for their divisional-round playoff game.

Montgomery suffered a sprained MCL in Week 15 against the Bills.

Montgomery, 27, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million and was allowed to walk as a free agent by Chicago.

The Lions signed Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million deal last year before signing him to a two-year, $18.25 million extension back in October.

In 2024, Montgomery appeared in 14 games for the Lions and rushed for 775 yards on 185 carries (4.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions for 341 yards.

We will have more on Montgomery as it becomes available.