NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, David Shaw, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

New Bears HC Ben Johnson cited expected points added as the most important stat he’s looking at for the passing game as opposed to turnover margin like years past.

“The way I understand it right now from our analytics team, the EPA (expected points added) in the passing game is really one of the most critical factors in determining wins and losses right now,” Johnson said, via Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

When asked how they can improve their expected points added, Johnson talked about increasing their completion percentage to focus more on yards after the catch.

“For me, it is completion percentage. Usually when you’re talking about completion percentage, the distance from the line of scrimmage, the completion percentage goes down. If you’re going to emphasize higher completions and shorter throws, that’s where the run after catch for your pass catchers comes into play.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell talked about the team’s addition of former Stanford HC David Shaw and his background with OC John Morton.

“(Shaw) and Johnny (Morton) go way back,” Campbell said, via LionsWire.com. “Way back. They both really cut their teeth under Jon Gruden years ago. I don’t know if everybody quite knows — Coach Shaw has got a wealth of experience. You think of Stanford first … but he came from this league. He’s been in this league. He understands football. That’s what he is, he’s a football guy. He’s going to bring things to Johnny, like his blind spots. He’s going to cover his blind spots. That’s what he’s going to be looking for.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst believe that while CB Nate Hobbs is mainly viewed as someone who plays the nickel position, he also has the ability to line up against wide receivers on the outside.

“I know that a lot of people just view him as a nickel. Well, we think he can play on the outside and play on the perimeter,” LaFleur said, via Packers.com. “I just love the guy’s mentality. I love how he plays the game. He plays it the right way — he’s tough, he’s competitive, and he brings an edge.”

“We just really thought he’s a really versatile, all-around corner, can do everything,” Gutekunst added. “We really like his ability to play on the outside, which he hasn’t done a ton of, but then the ability to move him inside and match different receivers and just his play style, I think, is one of the things that really stood out to all of us. Really, really excited to see what he’s going to do for us this year.”