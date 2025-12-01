Lions Hosted A Free-Agent Visit With WR Andrew Armstrong

The Detroit Lions hosted free agent WR Andrew Armstrong for a visit on Monday, per the transaction wire.

Armstrong, 25, began his college career at Texas A&M-Commerce but never played a game before transferring to Arkansas in 2023.

He was named First-team All-SEC in 2024 and was also a Phil Steele All-American Honorable Mention.

The Dolphins signed Armstrong earlier this off-season but waived him coming out of the preseason.

During his two years with Arkansas, Armstrong appeared in 23 games and caught 134 passes for 1,904 yards (14.2 YPC) and six touchdowns.