Lions Hosted DE DeMarcus Walker For Visit

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Lions hosted DE DeMarcus Walker for a visit last week.

Walker is also visiting with the Bears on Wednesday.

He was set to enter the final year of his contract with Chicago in 2025 when they released him in February.

Walker, 30, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished his four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract with Denver and opted to sign a one-year deal with the Texans in April of 2021.

Walker signed a one-year deal with the Titans in 2022. The Bears signed him to a three-year deal in 2023.

In 2024, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.