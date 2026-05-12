Lions Officially Sign Entire 2026 Draft Class

The Detroit Lions announced they have officially signed all seven of their 2026 draft picks to rookie deals on Tuesday.

Here’s a full look at Detroit’s 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 17 Blake Miller T Signed 2 44 Derrick Moore DE Signed 4 118 Jimmy Rolder LB Signed 5 157 Keith Abney II CB Signed 5 168 Kendrick Law WR Signed 6 205 Skyler Gill-Howard DT Signed 7 222 Tyre West DE Signed

Miller, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 16th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class out of Strongsville, Ohio. He committed to Clemson and remained there for four seasons, earning First Team All-ACC honors in 2024 and 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Miller as the sixth-best offensive tackle in the class with a first to second-round grade.

The Lions used the 17th pick in the first round of the 2026 draft on Miller. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $21,872,616 rookie deal with a $12,367,356 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for 2030.

In his collegiate career, Miller made 54 starts over four seasons at Clemson at right tackle and left tackle.