Lions Officially Sign Entire 2026 Draft Class

The Detroit Lions announced they have officially signed all seven of their 2026 draft picks to rookie deals on Tuesday.
Here’s a full look at Detroit’s 2026 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|17
|Blake Miller
|T
|Signed
|2
|44
|Derrick Moore
|DE
|Signed
|4
|118
|Jimmy Rolder
|LB
|Signed
|5
|157
|Keith Abney II
|CB
|Signed
|5
|168
|Kendrick Law
|WR
|Signed
|6
|205
|Skyler Gill-Howard
|DT
|Signed
|7
|222
|Tyre West
|DE
|Signed
Miller, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 16th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class out of Strongsville, Ohio. He committed to Clemson and remained there for four seasons, earning First Team All-ACC honors in 2024 and 2025.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Miller as the sixth-best offensive tackle in the class with a first to second-round grade.
The Lions used the 17th pick in the first round of the 2026 draft on Miller. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $21,872,616 rookie deal with a $12,367,356 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for 2030.
In his collegiate career, Miller made 54 starts over four seasons at Clemson at right tackle and left tackle.
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