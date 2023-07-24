Lions Hosted QB Teddy Bridgewater For Visit

The Detroit Lions brought in free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater for a visit on Monday, according to Field Yates.

The Lion shave reportedly been interested in Bridgewater for a few months now and had a “strong offer” out to him previously.

Should he sign with the Lions, Bridgewater would be reunited with HC Dan Campbell from their time together with the Saints.

Bridgewater, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. However, Carolina traded him to the Broncos. He then joined the Dolphins on a one-year deal and is now testing the free agent market.

In 2022, Bridgewater appeared in five games for the Dolphins, throwing for four touchdowns and four interceptions to go along with 683 yards and a completion percentage of 62 percent.

