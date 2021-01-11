Lions Interviewing Colts Asst. GM Ed Dodds For GM Job Tuesday

The Detroit Lions are scheduled to interview Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds for their GM vacancy on Tuesday, according to Dave Birkett.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Lions’ job:

Former Texans GM Rick Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) VP of player personnel Kyle O’Brien (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Director of player personnel Lance Newmark (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Director of pro scouting Rob Lohman (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Riddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes (scheduled)

(scheduled) Saints VP/assistant GM-pro personnel Terry Fontenot (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Vikings assistant GM George Paton (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Scheduled)

Dodds just withdrew from the Panthers’ GM search this past weekend.

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.

We’ll have more on the Lions’ GM search as the news is available.