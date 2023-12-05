Lions Make Five Moves Including Placing DT Alim McNeill On IR

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 14.

The full list includes:

Lions signed DT Tyson Alualu and OL Matt Farniok to their practice squad.

and OL to their practice squad. Lions placed DL Alim McNeill on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Lions signed CB Kindle Vildor to their active roster.

to their active roster. Lions released LB Raymond Johnson from their practice squad.

McNeill, 23, was a two-year starter at NC State and a First-Team All-ACC as a junior. The Lions used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 draft on McNeill.

McNeill is in the third year of his four-year, $5,129,186 contract that includes a $1,090,316 signing bonus.

In 2023, McNeill has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 31 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.