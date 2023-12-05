Lions Make Five Moves Including Placing DT Alim McNeill On IR

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 14.
The full list includes:
- Lions signed DT Tyson Alualu and OL Matt Farniok to their practice squad.
- Lions placed DL Alim McNeill on injured reserve.
- Lions signed CB Kindle Vildor to their active roster.
- Lions released LB Raymond Johnson from their practice squad.
McNeill, 23, was a two-year starter at NC State and a First-Team All-ACC as a junior. The Lions used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 draft on McNeill.
McNeill is in the third year of his four-year, $5,129,186 contract that includes a $1,090,316 signing bonus.
In 2023, McNeill has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 31 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.
