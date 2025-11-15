Lions Make Five Moves, Place TE Sam LaPorta On IR

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Saturday including placing TE Sam LaPorta on injured reserve.

The full list includes:

Lions signed OL Michael Niese to their active roster.

to their active roster. Lions elevated WR Jackson Meeks and WR Tom Kennedy to their active roster.

and WR to their active roster. Lions placed TE Sam LaPorta on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Lions released DL Pat O’Connor from injured reserve.

LaPorta, 24, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 following his senior season at Iowa before the Lions selected him in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $9,465,990 rookie contract that includes a $3,884,356 signing bonus.

In 2025, LaPorta has appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded 40 receptions on 49 targets for 489 yards (12.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.