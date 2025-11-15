Lions Make Five Moves, Place TE Sam LaPorta On IR

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Saturday including placing TE Sam LaPorta on injured reserve. 

Sam LaPorta

The full list includes:

LaPorta, 24, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 following his senior season at Iowa before the Lions selected him in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $9,465,990 rookie contract that includes a $3,884,356 signing bonus.

In 2025, LaPorta has appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded 40 receptions on 49 targets for 489 yards (12.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.  

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply