Lions Make Four Moves, Officially Place DE Marcus Davenport & LB Derrick Barnes On IR

The Lions announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including officially placing DE Marcus Davenport and LB Derrick Barnes on injured reserve.

The team also signed WR Tim Patrick to their active roster and signed DB Morice Norris to the practice squad.

Davenport, 28, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season that paid him $9.553 million fully guaranteed.

Davenport was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when the Vikings signed him to a one-year, $13 million deal. They wound up placing him on injured reserve back in October after just four games.

The Lions signed Davenport to a one-year deal this offseason and he has now suffered a significant elbow injury.

In 2024, Davenport has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Barnes, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and a second-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Lions drafted Barnes with pick No. 113 overall in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,261,205 million that includes a $4,261,205 million signing bonus.

In 2024, Barnes has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded ten tackles.