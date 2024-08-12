Lions Make Four Moves, Sign QB Jake Fromm

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Monday following their first preseason game.

The full list includes:

Lions waived WR Antoine Green with an injury designation.

with an injury designation. Lions released OL Ike Boettger

Lions signed QB Jake Fromm and LB Ty Summers

Fromm, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad and he wound up starting for them at the end of the 2021 season. The Commanders signed him to their practice squad and re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2023 season.

Washington cut him loose in May.

In 2021, Fromm appeared in three games for the Giants and passed for 210 yards to go along with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Summers, 28, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He signed a $2,617,904 rookie contract with the Packers following the draft.

He was waived by the Packers and subsequently claimed by the Jaguars, who waived him as well and placed him on their practice squad.

The Saints claimed Summers off of the Jaguars practice squad back in 2022. He returned to New Orleans last year on a one-year deal before eventually joining the Jaguars. He was released recently.

In 2023, Summers appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded two total tackles.