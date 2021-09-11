Lions Make Four Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Lions signed G Tommy Kraemer to their active roster.

to their active roster. Lions promoted T Will Holden to their active roster.

to their active roster. Lions placed LT Taylor Decker on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Lions signed WR Javon McKinley to their practice squad

Holden, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals back in 2017 out of Vanderbilt. He spent one season with Arizona but was among their final roster cuts the following year.

Holden played for several teams including the Colts, Saints, Cardinals, Dolphins, Seahawks and 49ers before signing on to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020. He was on and off of the unit before the Colts signed him to their active roster later in the season.

The Colts released Holden coming out of the preseason last week and he just recently signed on to the Lions’ practice squad.

In 2020, Holden appeared in one game for the Ravens and started one game for the Colts.